Kyiv struck by Russia's "Kinzhals", causing havoc with damage, power loss, and water supply issues

Russian occupiers conducted aerial ballistic missile attacks using "Kinzhal" on Kyiv on the morning of January 2, with explosions echoing across the city, according to a correspondent from LIGA.net.

According to reports from the Air Force Command, the Russians fired "Kinzhal" missiles at the capital at least five times, with nine MiG-31K fighter jets in the air.The military administration of Kyiv reported falling debris in several districts, with fragments landing in an open area in Holosiivskyi district, on the roof of a nine-story building and another multi-story building in Pecherskyi district, and on non-residential structures in Obolonskyi district.A gas pipe in Podilskyi district was also damaged.Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that some facilities and residential buildings are without power, and water pressure is lacking in certain areas.In one building in the Solomianskyi district, three casualties were reported, all of whom have been hospitalized, Klitschko wrote.UPDATED at 08:56. Klitschko clarified that there are now 12 casualties in Solomianskyi district.