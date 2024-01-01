Russians raze Shukhevych museum, damage university where Bandera studied in Lviv Oblast

January 1 is the birthday of the leader of the OUN

Photo: SES

The Russian military carried out a mass attack with Shahed kamikaze drones, as a result of which the museum of the Ukrainian military and political figure Roman Shukhevych was destroyed and the building of the university, where the leader and ideologist of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, Stepan Bandera studied, was damaged, reported the State Emergency Service and local authorities.

January 1 is Bandera's birthday.

The Russian invaders struck Lviv and Dubliany with drones, as a result of the fall of the debris of the drones, buildings were destroyed and caught on fire, the State Emergency Service reported.

The units of the State Emergency Service are working at the sites of the hits, the fire has already been extinguished; early reports indicate there are no victims or casualties, the department writes.

"On the birthday of Stepan Bandera, Muscovites completely destroyed the museum of UPA Colonel-General Roman Shukhevych in Bilohorshcha," Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported.

The Shukhevych Museum was located in the house where the leader was killed in 1950 by Soviet special agents from the Ministry of State Security of the USSR.

RFE/RL, citing the museum's administration, writes that most of the most valuable exhibits were taken from it after Russia's full-scale invasion, but the most previous monument was the building itself, which was destroyed.

Photo: Andriy Sadovy

Photo: Andriy Sadovy

The Russian forces also targeted the university in Dublyany, where Bandera studied 100 years ago.

Photo: Andriy Sadovy

Photo: Maksym Kozytskyi

Photo: DSNS

Photo: DSNS

Photo: DSNS

Photo: DSNS

On New Year's Eve, Russia attacked Ukraine with a record number of Shahed kamikaze drones and fired missiles. Ukrainian defenders destroyed 87 out of 90 drones – a record number of UAVs.

Overnight, the Russian military attacked Odesa with Shaheds. As a result of the attack, one person was killed and there are other victims. There were direct and shrapnel hits by drones on residential buildings in Odesa, which caused fires.