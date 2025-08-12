A disaster has been declared in Alaska due to the "imminent threat" of flooding

A glacial lake outburst flood is expected in the capital region in the coming days

2024 Alaska Floods (Photo: @readyalaska)

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has declared a state of emergency due to an "imminent threat of catastrophic flooding" in the capital city of Juneau. This was announced... reports Alaska Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The flood is expected due to the bursting of a glacial lake in the Suicide Basin, which is part of the Mendenhall Glacier.

"Hydrological monitoring confirms that the volume of water currently in the Suicide Basin has reached or exceeded levels seen during previous record floods. A release of water is expected at any moment," the governor stated.

National Meteorological Service warned / prewarned / pre-warned, according to observations, flooding begins within six days of recording a water level exceeding the safe level in the basin.

The first signs of danger were recorded on August 10, so the natural disaster is likely to occur by August 16.