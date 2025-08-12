The US is closing airspace over Anchorage on the day of the Trump-Putin meeting

The restrictions in Alaska will last until August 16

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said regarding the temporary closure of airspace over Anchorage, Alaska, the state's largest city, on the day of the US President's meeting Donald Trump and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The decision was made on August 11 in connection with the "movement of very important persons".

The restrictions will be in effect from August 15 to 16.

According to the notice, flights are prohibited within a 48.3 km (30 mile) radius around the city and at altitudes up to 5.5 km (17,999 feet above sea level).

Anchorage is an administrative, commercial, transportation, and military center, as well as a communications hub. Its area exceeds 5,000 square kilometers, and its population is approximately 300,000.

Earlier it was reportedThe location for the planned August 15 meeting between Trump and Putin has not yet been announced. Administration representatives have traveled to Alaska to determine the exact meeting place for the presidents.