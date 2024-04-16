Kirby: Johnson's proposal for aid "at first blush" meets White House requests

John Kirby stressed the importance of Ukraine and Israel receiving the necessary security assistance as soon as possible

John Kirby (Photo: EPA)

House Speaker Mike Johnson's initiative for a series of bills to provide aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan "at first blush" meets the requests of the White House, according to a statement by National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby reported by The Hill.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden wants to see these legislative initiatives before making final conclusions, Kirby said.

"It does appear at first blush that the Speaker’s proposal will in fact help us get aid to Ukraine, aid to Israel and needed resources to the Indo-Pacific for a wide range of contingencies there. At first blush it looks like that, we just want to get more details," he explained.

Kirby stressed the importance of Ukraine and Israel, which are "under the gun," receiving the necessary security assistance from the United States as soon as possible. The White House hopes this will happen as early as this week.

The publication added that the U.S. president discussed this proposal for split bills with Johnson last night.

On April 16, Johnson said that work on one of the four separate bills to fund American aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and other national security priorities was still ongoing.

