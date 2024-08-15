Kirby explains how Kursk operation creates dilemma for Putin

United States observes the redeployment of some Russian units from and around Ukraine to the Kursk area

Vladimir Putin (Photo by EPA)

The Ukrainian operation in the Kursk Oblast is creating a decision-making dilemma for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as he has to redeploy forces from other directions, said John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House, during a press briefing.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

On Tuesday, August 13, US President Joe Biden publicly commented on the Ukrainian operation in the Kursk Oblast for the first time, noting that the situation "creates a real dilemma" for Putin. A journalist asked Kirby for details about this statement.

"Mr. Putin and the Russians have had to make adjustments, and we see signs that they are trying to reinforce themselves in and around the Kursk area as a result of Ukrainian operations there. And doing that means you’re taking assets that were in one place doing one thing, and now they have to go do another," the official said.

This undoubtedly creates a dilemma in the decision-making process, he added.

Kirby also confirmed that the United States had seen the movement of some Russian units from and around Ukraine to the Kursk area.

However, the official noted that these are just initial reports. He cannot say with certainty how many of these forces have already been redeployed or may be redeployed to the Kursk region, or what their intentions are.

Read also: US General Hodges: Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast disproves the myth of 'red lines'