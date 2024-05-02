Ukraine envoy to UN Kyslytsya ironically hints at "absence" of Kerch Bridge in 2024 – photo

The Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN published a list of the main types of bridges in 2024, which do not include the Kerch bridge

The Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, wrote a post in which he ironically hinted that the Kerch Bridge would be destroyed in 2024.

The diplomat listed six "main types of bridges in 2024", including:

→ cantilever;

→ arch;

→ tied-arch;

→ suspension;

→ cable-stayed;

→ Kerch.

The list is illustrated with a picture that shows all types of bridges, except for the Kerch bridge, which is absent in the diagram.

Ukraine has already struck the Crimean Bridge twice. It was first damaged on October 8, 2022. Then there was an explosion of the truck, after which the fuel tanks of the train, which was heading along the railway part of the bridge, caught fire. Several sections of the highway fell into the water. On July 8, 2023, the Ministry of Defense admitted that Ukraine was responsible for the attack.

On July 17, 2023, the Russian authorities reported an attack by two Ukrainian drones. It was a special operation of the SBU security service and the Navy.

On March 26, SBU head Vasyl Malyuk announced that Russia does not use the Crimean bridge for military logistics after the attacks on the crossing. But Russia is working on restoring the facility.