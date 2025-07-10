Russia massively attacks Kyiv with "shaheds": kills two people, wounds 14 more – video

Consequences of a new massive drone attack by the Russian Federation are recorded in six districts of the capital

487514274_9330210910435331_6110200995692890931_n

On the night of July 10, Russia massively attacked Ukraine with "shaheds," in particular, targeting Kyiv. In the capital, there are consequences in six districts. Two people were killed and 13 people were injured. This was reported to by the head of the Kyiv City Administration Timur Tkachenko.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, rescuers worked in a residential building where a fire broke out on the top floor as a result of falling debris, , said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko .

Also, parts of the drone fell near a gas station, Tkachenko reports.

In Darnytsia district, a fire broke out in garages and a gas station as a result of the fall of the UAV wreckage. The wreckage also fell into the yard of a residential building, Klitschko wrote.

In the Solomyansky district, the roof of a non-residential building caught fire as a result of falling debris. Debris also fell at another address.

A truck caught fire in Holosiivskyi district due to falling debris.

In Podil district, UAV wreckage fell on the territory of non-residential buildings.

In Darnytsia district, debris fell in the yard of a residential building.

Tkachenko urged to close windows after returning home from shelters – there is a lot of smoke in the capital as a result of the air attack.

UPDATED AT 07:08. The number of injured in the capital has increased to 14 people, , said Klitschko. Nine of them were hospitalized, others were treated on the spot or on an outpatient basis.

Public TV showed the consequences in Shevchenkivskyi district:

Last night, from July 8 to 9, Russia launched a combined attack, launching a record number of drones into Ukraine - 728.