Former Ukraine FM: China silent on peace as Xi seeks to avoid US criticism
China did not offer any "peace plan" regarding Russia's war against Ukraine, Pavlo Klimkin, Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2014-2019, announced on national telethon.
According to him, Beijing shared 12 principles, but they are not a plan.
"The plan is a sequence of steps, guarantees of their implementation and time frames, and China has published principles. The first is territorial integrity and sovereignty, but Beijing does not say that Russia should withdraw troops right now. The Chinese say that they declare the principle, but they want to discuss, as they understand it. That's why there is room for talking with the Chinese," Klimkin said.
He noted that the recent talks between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping were successful.
"Xi does not want any negativity in relations with the United States, he will try to play a stabilizing role. It is too early to talk about the general strategy of the United States and China, but it is possible to talk about general tactics," the diplomat said.
Before the meeting, Biden said that China has "real problems" and the leader of the PRC is "another example of how American leadership in the world is being restored."
Biden said he agreed to renew military contacts with China in talks with Xi.
Xi told Biden that China would not attack Taiwan "for years to come."