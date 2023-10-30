China skips Malta talks on Ukraine, signals intent to pursue independent diplomacy
Beijing will "work in its own way", Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, said at a briefing, commenting on the absence of its representative at the summit in Malta, where the principles of restoring peace in Ukraine were discussed, news agency Ukrinform reports.
"China will continue to promote peace talks and work towards a political settlement in its own way," Wang Wenbin said.
In Malta, the number of represented countries and international organizations, compared to the August meeting in Saudi Arabia, increased by one and a half times – from 42 to 66.
On June 25, 2023, informal international consultations on the "fundamentals of the world" organized by Ukraine took place in Denmark with the participation of representatives of many leading countries.
On August 5-6, a summit was held in Saudi Arabia, at which representatives of approximately 40 countries of the world worked on the development of key principles on how to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the Malta conference that the Ukrainian peace formula can become universal, despite the fact that all wars are different.
Comments