Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that Beijing always supports efforts for a peaceful resolution of the war but will not attend the summit without Russia

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning stated that Beijing has never "fanned fire or fuelled the flames," as reported by The Guardian. This response was directed at President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who accused China of attempting to derail the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"Regrettably, Russia, using Chinese influence on the region, using Chinese diplomats also, does everything to disrupt the peace summit. It is unfortunate that such a big, independent, powerful country as China is an instrument in the hands of Putin. <...> The United States has contacts with some states and encourages them to participate in the Peace Summit. China, unfortunately, is working to ensure countries do not attend the summit," Zelenskyy said in Singapore.

In response, Mao stated that China supports all efforts that are beneficial to the peaceful resolution of the crisis and attaches great importance to the summit organized by Switzerland.

It also officially announced that China would not participate in the event because Russia would not be present. Hungary shares this view: Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on June 3 that Budapest would not attend the summit without Moscow.

