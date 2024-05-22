China imposes sanctions on 12 US arms companies

China is outraged that the US is selling arms to Taiwan, which allegedly "undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity"

Xi Jinping. Illustrative image (Photo: EPA)

On May 22, Chinese authorities imposed sanctions on U.S. arms manufacturers, targeting 12 American companies and their executives, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry's press service.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that the U.S. has long disregarded China's "impartial position" on the "Ukrainian crisis," imposed "illegal" unilateral sanctions, and resorted to "intimidation and economic coercion.

Among other things, China is outraged by U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, which allegedly "undermine its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Sanctions were imposed on 12 U.S. defense industry companies and their executives.

The list includes:

→ Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control;

→ Lockheed Martin Aeronautics;

→ Javelin Joint Venture;

→ Raytheon Missile Systems;

→ General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems;

→ General Dynamics Information Technology;

→ General Dynamics Mission Systems;

→ Intercoastal Electronics;

→ Systems Research and Simulation;

→ Iron Mountain Solutions;

→ Applied Technology Group;

→ Arciont.

On May 22, it was reported that U.S. and British intelligence have evidence that China is preparing to provide lethal aid to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine.

Read also: What pressure point did US manage to push on China