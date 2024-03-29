Ukrainian military regains more ground than loses to Russian offensive, says Commander-in-Chief

The chief of the Armed Forces noted that the Russians failed to make significant progress on strategic axes

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo: Telegram)

Recently, the number of positions regained by the Ukrainian Defense Forces exceeds the number lost, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview with news agency Ukrinform.

The Armed Forces not only stand on the defensive, but also advance in different directions every day, he stressed.

"Recently, the number of positions we have returned exceeds the number of lost positions," said the general.

The enemy also failed to advance significantly in strategic areas.

"Its territorial gains, if they exist, have tactical significance. We control this situation," Syrskyi added.

The situation at the front is really difficult, but at the front it is always so and every day requires the Ukrainian military to exert its forces to the maximum, he concluded.

On March 13, 2024, the head of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that the situation on the eastern front remains difficult, as the Russian forces are concentrating their efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhya axes. At the same time, the activity of the Russians in other areas of the front "markedly decreased".

On March 27, the Armed Forces managed to slightly reduce the dynamics of the Russian offensive actions near Avdiivka.

On the same day, an officer of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade stated that the Russians are learning from the Ukrainian army, and therefore they should not be underestimated.