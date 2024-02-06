Parliamentary committee backs 90-day extension of martial law, mobilization in Ukraine

On February 6, the decision to extend martial law was unanimously adopted with 18 votes in favor

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has recommended extending martial law and mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days. The relevant draft laws No. 10456 and No. 10457 were registered on the website of the parliament on February 5, announced MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada on the extension of mobilization and martial law. The head of state proposes to extend them for 90 days until May 14, 2024.

According to the lawmaker, on February 6, with 18 votes in favor, the decision to extend martial law was unanimously adopted.

It is proposed to extend martial law and mobilization in Ukraine from February 14, 2023, for 90 days until May 13, 2024, respectively. Next, the extension requires the approval of the parliament, where a vote is scheduled today.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine have been extended nine times. This will be the tenth such vote of the parliament since the beginning of the all-out war.

First, the President of Ukraine signs two decrees, then they are submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for approval. After that, they are considered by the Defense Committee, and then voted in the hall. As a result, the president signs bills into law, approving his decree.

On November 8, the Verkhovna Rada extended martial law in Ukraine for 90 days until February 14, 2024, and also agreed to extend general mobilization for the same period.