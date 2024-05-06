The leader of the Democratic minority in the House of Representatives admits that the United States can enter its troops into Ukraine if it "falls"

Hakeem Jeffries (Photo: EPA)

If Ukraine falls, the United States will likely have to intervene in the conflict "not simply with money, but with servicewomen and servicemen," the leader of the Democratic minority in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries said in an interview with CBS News.

"We can't let Ukraine fall because if it does, then there's a significant likelihood that America will have to get into the conflict — not simply with our money, but with our servicewomen and our servicemen," he said.

The congressman stressed that the United States should continue to support Ukraine in order to prevent the escalation of Russian aggression.

First Russia invaded Georgia, then occupied Ukrainian Crimea, he stated.

"Are we to believe that in the face of this kind of consistent aggression that if we allow Vladimir Putin to succeed in Ukraine that he's only going to stop in Ukraine? Of course not," Jeffries said.

From the end of February 2024, French President Macron unexpectedly stated that he does not reject the possibility of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine. On March 14, he said that only Russia will be to blame if France does decide to send soldiers to Ukraine. Later, he explained that his words should give Europe a new impetus to accelerate aid to Ukraine.

Most European countries reject the possibility that their troops will actually enter Ukraine, but, for example, Poland has also begun to say that it will not reveal the map, touching on the issue of a possible deployment of troops to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy assumes that the changes in Macron's rhetoric are connected with the awareness of Vladimir Putin's lies.