Russian missiles strike Kryvyi Rih mall, homes damaged, de-energized in central Ukraine

In Kryvyi Rih, after a missile attack on the morning of January 8, 15,000 subscribers were left without electricity, there is damage in Novomoskovsk

Consequences of the attack on Kryvyi Rih (Photo: Dnipropetrovsk OVA)

In Kryvyi Rih and Novomoskovsk after the Monday morning attack of the Russians, there is destruction, and power has disappeared, announced the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak.

A shopping center and more than 20 private houses were damaged in Kryvyi Rih — a 59-year-old man was injured by shrapnel and is in satisfactory condition.

A 62-year-old woman died in the Lozuvatka community of Kryvyi Rih district, and a private house was destroyed.

Novomoskovsk was also targeted. A fire broke out, which has already been contained. The blast wave overturned the minibus, damaged three administrative buildings, two gas stations, a five-story building and a car.

There are 24 wounded, including five children. All were hospitalized.

The Ministry of Energy stated that 15,000 consumers were left without electricity in Kryvyi Rih, boiler houses and pumping stations are running on generators.

On December 29, 2023, the Russian Federation launched a massive attack on Ukraine – air defenses shot down 87 Russian missiles and 27 attack drones. In total, 30 people died and 29 were injured in Kyiv as a result of the attack.

On the morning of January 2, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. According to the State Emergency Service, five people died and 127 were injured as a result of the assault.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported that the Russian forces launched 10 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, 70 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles, and three Kalibr missiles over Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down all Kinzhals, 59 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles and three Kalibrs.