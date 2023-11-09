Kuleba brands past diplomacy a failure, as negotiations failed to deter invasion in 2022

Before the full-scale war, Ukraine held about 200 rounds of negotiations with Russia, and all the agreements reached there were violated by Moscow, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said in a post on X (Twitter).

"Between 2014 and 2022, Ukraine held about 200 rounds of talks with Russia. During this period, 20 cease-fire agreements were reached, all of which were quickly violated by Russia," the diplomat wrote.

According to him, none of these negotiations and agreements prevented Russian dictator Vladimir Putin from launching a "brutal" invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

"Those who argue that Ukraine should negotiate with Russia now are either uninformed or misled, or they side with Russia and want Putin to take a pause before an even larger aggression," the official concluded.

Minister Kuleba refers to the Minsk agreements, which were signed in September 2014 and February 2015, when Russian troops and their local puppets in eastern Ukraine seized some territories in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, and then-President Petro Poroshenko was forced to sign agreements to stop the bloodshed, which were considered more favorable for Moscow.

On October 9, 2023, Kuleba said that he would have an "unpleasant conversation" with those who would talk to him about territorial concessions.

On October 12, Ukraine's top diplomat said that Russia should not be allowed to freeze the conflict, because it will use the pause to regain strength, and then not only Ukraine will be under the threat of a new wave of aggression.

On November 8, the US State Department said that Washington is not pushing Kyiv to any negotiations with Russia.

