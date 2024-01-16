Ukraine will 'fight with shovels' if weapons run out, as existence at stake – FM Kuleba

In the event of Ukraine's defeat, the price of restoring order in the world will be much higher, FM Dmytro Kuleba told ABC News

Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK)

"Time is running out" for the US Congress to adopt a new aid package for Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with ABC News.

Increasing aid to Ukraine will potentially avoid a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia, which would then force the American military to fight.

"Whatever the price of supporting Ukraine is now, the price of fixing the mess in the world if Ukraine loses will be much, much higher," Kuleba said.

The victory of Russia will send a signal to the opponents of the United States in the world, the diplomat stressed.

"If the West is not able to stop Russia in Ukraine, who else is it able to stop in other parts of the world? Even if we run out of weapons, we will fight with shovels. Because what is at stake here for Ukraine is the existence of this nation," Kuleba said.

On January 4, the White House announced that the United States has run out of money to finance military aid to Ukraine, so Congress must urgently approve a new support package.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that "on January 8, the Senate returns from vacation, on January 9, the House of Representatives come back, and, without exaggeration, a decision can be made on any following day" about funds for Ukraine.

Budget negotiations are being conducted separately from consideration of the White House's multibillion-dollar request for aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.