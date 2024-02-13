Ukraine's FM and PM thank U.S. Senate for passing bill that provides $60 billion in aid to Ukraine

Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: EPA)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba responded to the U.S. Senate's approval of a comprehensive bill that includes $60 billion in support for Ukraine, seeing it as a "signal of unwavering bipartisan support," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that this package would provide Ukraine with more weapons, equipment, and ammunition for its military.

"This signal of unwavering bipartisan support is very much needed and valued," he stated, emphasizing that Ukraine looks forward to further steps aimed at countering Russian aggression, moving towards a just peace in Ukraine, and supporting the international order.

Shmyhal wrote that the main portion of the amount, namely $50 billion, is for defense support.

"There will be even more weapons, equipment, and ammunition for our defenders. The other part of the aid will be directed towards direct budget support and other programs, helping Ukraine remain economically resilient," he wrote.

Kuleba also expressed gratitude to Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell, and all senators "for supporting not only additional assistance for Ukraine but also America's global posture and strength."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reacted to the event, emphasizing that further U.S. assistance allows saving the lives of Ukrainians from Russian aggression.



