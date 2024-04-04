FM Kuleba hopes for "constructive developments" in relations after talks with Hungarian FM Szijjarto

The Ukrainian diplomat noted that the negotiations were lengthy

Meeting of Dmytro Kuleba and Peter Szijjarto (Photo: press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Ukraine hopes for more "constructive developments" in bilateral relations between the states, as there is already a positive trend, said Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, in Brussels.

Recently Ukraine and Hungary have come close to strengthening relations between the states, said Kuleba.

"We both agreed that a number of steps have been made in the recent weeks to overcome issues in our bilateral relations," the Ukrainian diplomat said, adding that his meeting with Szijjarto was "lengthy".

This is a positive trend that needs to be developed through "constructive developments" in the future, Kuleba stated.

Szijjarto said that both countries are working to "talk again about mutual trust" in the relations between Hungary and Ukraine.

Both sides are making progress on the issue related to the border, because there are "unfair situations" in this area, which must be dealt with, the Hungarian diplomat said. Szijjarto emphasized that it is important for Hungary to cooperate with Ukraine in the field of education.