Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba arrives on his first visit to India

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba received an official invitation from his Indian colleague

Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: GIAN EHRENZELLER/EPA)

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrived on a two-day visit to India to implement the agreements of the leaders of the two states, he announced on his page on X.

This is the first visit of a Ukrainian Foreign Ministry representative to India since 2017, the MFA reports.

In New Delhi, Kuleba will hold a series of bilateral talks with Indian representatives, including his counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, said the department.

The purpose of the visit is to implement the agreements between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

During the meetings, the Ukrainian and Indian delegations will work on the preparation of the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, the development of relations between the countries and international cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Diplomats of both countries will also hold a series of meetings on economic, scientific, technical, industrial and cultural cooperation.

Earlier, on March 20, Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Modi, in which support for Ukraine and the continuation of humanitarian aid to the state were discussed.

Ukrainian-Indian relations With the beginning of the full-scale invasion, India did not directly condemn the Russian aggression, and also continued trade cooperation with the Russian Federation, but called on both sides for a "mutual dialogue".

On January 28, it became known that India wants to cease purchases of Russian weapons, but "maintain ties" with the Russian Federation.

On February 26, unnamed sources in the German Ministry of Defense said that they were negotiating with India regarding the transfer of 155 mm artillery shells to Ukraine.

On February 29, according to the heads of oil refineries, India began to gradually move away from Russian oil due to U.S. sanctions and Russia's demand to pay in yuan.