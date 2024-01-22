Ukraine's FM urges European allies for missiles with a 300 km range and other weaponry

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the quantity and range of military assistance impact the duration of the war

Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: MFA)

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on his European Union colleagues to provide Ukraine with more long-range weapons and shells at the EU Foreign Affairs Council, which he attended via video link. He is quoted by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kuleba stated that strengthening air defense remains a priority for Ukraine.

"Patriot, NASAMS, IRIS-T, and SAMP-T – these are acronyms that save entire cities and thousands of lives. I also call for expediting the delivery of artillery shells, drones of all types, and long-range missiles with a radius of 300+ kilometers. The more ammunition, the fewer losses; the longer the range, the shorter the war," the minister said.

Additionally, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded of the necessity to establish a joint space for European defense industries and a European defense hub in Ukraine.

