Zelenskyy to propose multiple citizenship law aiming to maintain strong bond to Ukraine

The document will allow all Ukrainians from different countries across the world to obtain citizenship, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said

Volodymyr Zelenskyi (Photo: EPA/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will submit a draft law on multiple citizenship to the Ukrainian parliament for consideration, he announced in an address on the occasion of Unity Day.

The document will allow all ethnic Ukrainians and their descendants in different countries of the world to hold Ukrainian citizenship.

This provision excludes citizens of Russia.

Recently, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, stated that multiple citizenship should become an element of Ukraine's policy aimed at preserving and developing the global Ukrainian community.

In September 2021, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he was in favor of dual citizenship, but now it is difficult to do so, because Russia is carrying out passportization in the temporarily occupied territories.

On December 1, 2021, the lawmakers received for consideration a bill that would allow Ukrainians to acquire citizenship of several countries.

On December 20, the head of the Servant of the People faction stated that after the Verkhovna Rada adopts the draft law on multiple citizenship, the Cabinet of Ministers will negotiate separately with each country.

This bill is currently pending consideration.