FM Kuleba calls for Ukraine, allies to boost arms production, dismisses Orban's objections

The start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU could convince the United States to continue aid, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said

Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET)

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba declared the need to increase the production of weapons to confront Russia during an interview with the German channel ARD.

Both Ukraine and its partners should increase the production of ammunition and weapons.

"As a military coalition. As brothers in arms. We must remain determined. We must stick together. The war is a matter of security for all of Europe," Kuleba said.

He noted that Ukraine "can cope" with the blocking of further assistance from the European Union by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The chief diplomat also stated that the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU can convince the United States to enable further assistance.

On October 20, 2023, US President Biden called on Congress not to stop the supply of weapons to Ukraine.

The White House has requested $106 billion in emergency funding to help Ukraine, Israel and strengthen US border security. $61.4 billion of them are expected for Ukraine.

On December 6, Biden appealed to Congress to approve additional funding for assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He stressed that Vladimir Putin will go further if he is not stopped in Ukraine – and then the American military will have to fight with the Russians.