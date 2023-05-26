Ukraine and Mozambique forge enhanced relations: agreement reached during FM's Africa trip

During his diplomatic tour of African countries, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba paid the first visit to the Republic of Mozambique in the history of bilateral relations and agreed on a new level of relations between the countries, reported the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In Maputo, Kuleba met with the President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Verónica Macamo.

"My visit to Mozambique has three main tasks. First: to lay a political foundation for the development of mutually beneficial relations between our countries. Second: to discuss the implementation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyiys Peace Formula. Third: to develop promising directions for economic cooperation," said the Foreign Minister.

Kuleba thanked the Mozambican side for giving official consent to the opening of the Ukrainian embassy in Maputo.

Ukraine'stop diplomat raised the issue of ensuring food security in Africa and announced that Ukraine is ready to include Mozambique in the list of countries that receive Ukrainian grain as part of the Grain From Ukraine initiative.

The Mozambican side expressed solidarity with Ukraine against the backdrop of the war unleashed by Russia and supported Kuleba's proposal to hold a business forum with the participation of Ukrainian and Mozambican businesses under the patronage of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs.

Overall, Ukraine and Mozambique agreed to bring political and trade relations to a new level.

On May 25, Kuleba said that Ukraine expects to see Africa distance itself from Russia and support Ukrainian resolutions at UN General Assembly meetings.

