Kuleba, Rheinmetall CEO to discuss arms supplies to Ukraine

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday met with Armin Papperger, CEO Rheinmetall, Germany’s largest arms manufacturer, to discuss arms supplies to Ukraine.

"Focused meeting in Berlin with Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger. Ukraine will have more weapons and ammunition to defend itself, protect civilians and infrastructure from Russian attacks," Mr Kuleba posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We discussed ways to further bolster the German and Ukrainian defence industries alliance."

Rheinmetall produces a number of advanced weapons used by the Defence Forces in the war against the Russian occupiers, including Leopard 2 tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

Last month, the Ukrainian Defence Industry, a Ukrainian defence joint stock company, and Rheinmetall set up a joint venture to service and repair Western military equipment.

Rheinmetall also plans to produce tanks, ammunition, and air defence systems in Ukraine.

