Ukraine's General Staff and the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Troop Grouping have omitted the Kurakhove axis from their traditional reports. Spokesperson Viktor Trehubov explained the reason.

While heavy fighting continues near Kurakhove, the Kurakhove axis has not "disappeared from the reports" as the system of axes in the Donetsk Operational Tactical Grouping has been redistributed.

What was previously known as the Vremivka axis is now the Novopavlivka axis, incorporating part of the former Kurakhove axis. The remaining part of the Kurakhove axis has been added to the Pokrovsk axis.

"This change is due to the enemy concentrating its efforts on these areas. It is more logical to name them this way because these are the routes the enemy is using to advance," Trehubov said.

The Kurakhove and Vremivka axes were last mentioned in the reports on January 10.

Novopavlivka, where the enemy is now advancing, is in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The Kurakhove axis has long been one of the hottest spots on the frontline, sometimes seeing more combat than the Pokrovsk axis.

The 79th Separate Air Assault Tavria Brigade is carrying out combat missions near Kurakhove.

On New Year's night, the brigade launched an attack, reclaiming important positions and capturing prisoners. The 79th Brigade also reported that just two Ukrainian soldiers managed to capture 14 Russians.