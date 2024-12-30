Russia attacked most of the day near Kursk and on the Pokrovsk axis. The enemy is also conducting reconnaissance on the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts

Sudzha, Kursk Oblast (Photo - EPA)

Ukrainian forces repelled 46 Russian attacks in Kursk Oblast over the past day, according to the morning report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The operation in Kursk Oblast is ongoing, with Ukrainian soldiers successfully defending against 46 enemy attacks and enduring 266 artillery shellings.

Additionally, the General Staff reported that Russian forces are using artillery and conducting reconnaissance activities along the borders with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

Overall, 186 combat engagements were recorded across the entire frontline over the past day.

On the Kharkiv axis, there were two unsuccessful enemy attacks.

On the Kupyansk axis, there were seven attacks by the aggressor.

On the Lyman axis, there were 27 attacks.

On the Siversk axis, the enemy made one futile attempt to dislodge Ukrainian forces from their positions near Zolotarivka.

On the Bakhmut axis, the occupiers attacked nine times.

On the Avdiivka axis, there were six attacks.

The Pokrovsk axis remains one of the hottest spots, with Ukrainian forces halting 43 enemy assaults and advances.

On the Kurakhove axis, the Defense Forces repelled 20 attacks.

On the Vremivka axis, the enemy conducted 20 assaults.

Two attacks were repelled on the Prydniprovskyi axis.

No active operations were reported on the Orikhiv and Huliaypole axes.

The General Staff also reported Russian losses for the past day, amounting to approximately 2,010 personnel. In recent weeks, this figure has typically been around 1,600.

On November 22, a source in the General Staff told LIGA.net that the Kursk operation disrupted Russia's plans to capture Zaporizhzhia.

On November 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Putin ordered the expulsion of Ukrainian forces from Kursk Oblast by January 20.

On December 3, the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council refuted claims that Ukrainian forces were ordered to hold Kursk Oblast until Trump's inauguration on January 20.