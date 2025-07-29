Kyiv region notifies 29 officials of suspicion for losses of over UAH 48 million

The suspects include civil servants, officials and businessmen, the prosecutor general said

Ruslan Kravchenko (Photo: Prosecutor General's Facebook account)

Prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office have served 29 citizens with suspicions. About reported attorney general Ruslan Kravchenko.

Among the defendants are local government officials, employees of state institutions, heads of state-owned enterprises and the private sector.

The total amount of damages is UAH 48.375 million, the Prosecutor General said. Some of the suspects are:

← Head of the Vyshgorod City Council. He is suspected of embezzlement of budget funds when purchasing equipment at inflated prices.

← Deputy mayor of Bila Tserkva, member of the regional council. He is suspected of having issued an illegal order and concluded a sale and purchase agreement for a land plot at a reduced price while working in the district state council.

← Six employees of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine". They are suspected of organizing a criminal scheme of illegal logging with subsequent sale.

← Director of the State Enterprise "Dmytrivka State Farm" and several other people. They are suspected of they took possession of almost 18 hectares of landusing forged documents and seals.

← A deputy of the Velykodymersk village council who is also the head of a construction company. He is suspected of overstating the amount of work performed in order to illegally receive funding from the budget.

← The deputy head of the Gostomel VA, the CEO of a private company, and a technical supervision engineer. They are suspected of conspiracy to misappropriate funds during the implementation of a construction project. False data in acts, adoption of forged documents.