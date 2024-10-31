Kyiv supports inviting Russia to Peace Summit, but against deal at the expense of Ukraine – Sybiha

The minister noted that peace at any price is "capitulation, occupation, deportations and torture" – and Ukraine "will never agree to this"

Andrii Sybiha (Photo: MFA)

Russian representatives should be invited to the second Peace Summit to negotiate the principles of a lasting peace in Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said during a ministerial conference on humanitarian issues and the Peace Formula in Montreal, Ukrinform reports.

"We support the invitation of Russian representatives to the second Peace Summit, but we will never support peace initiatives developed without Ukraine's involvement or behind its back. We will never support peace agreements at the expense of Ukraine. We will never support a peace agreement that does not punish the perpetrators," said the diplomat.

The minister stressed that "unpunished evil returns stronger," and called on the international community to "jointly stop this evil once and for all."

Sybiha noted that it would be difficult to find another nation that desires peace more than Ukrainians, but peace at any cost is "capitulation, occupation, deportations, and torture" – and Ukraine "will never agree to this."

On October 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that Western allies would help end the Russo-Ukrainian war no later than 2025.

On October 18, President Zelenskyy announced that the final plan for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, based on the Ukrainian Peace Formula, would be completed in November.