Latvia urged Trump to impose sanctions immediately

There are no signs that Putin wants peace, says the head of Latvian diplomacy

Baiba Braže (Photo: RADEK PIETRUSZKA/EPA)

The President of the United States Donald Trump should not wait 50 days to impose secondary sanctions against Russia, because the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not going to stop its aggression against Ukraine. This was stated by Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže on the sidelines of the Aspen Security Forum. reports Politico.

"Intelligence data and the overall assessment of allies, including the Americans, are consistent: there are no signs that Putin wants peace," she said.

Braze urged Trump to impose sanctions immediately, as she is confident that they can have a real impact on the battlefield.

"We seek to put pressure on Russia and weaken its ability to wage war. This is not about the Russian people. It's about Russia's combat capability and its actions on the battlefield, and all of that needs to be weakened," the diplomat stated.