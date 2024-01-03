Latvia to boost defenses on Russian border, as more is needed than 'just a fence'

Latvia must build defenses on the border against a serious military threat, and not only against hybrid attacks, President Edgars Rinkevičs stressed

Edgars Rinkevičs (Photo: EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO)

Latvia will strengthen the military infrastructure on the border with Russia and Belarus, President Edgars Rinkevičs announced on LTV channel, local outlet Delfi reports.

In 2024, Latvia should continue work on national security, he stressed.

One of the priorities is strengthening the border not only with Belarus, but also with Russia.

"The eastern border must be strengthened from the point of view of military infrastructure, as the fence itself will not protect against a serious military threat. The fence is designed to prevent a hybrid threat," Rinkevičs said.

The politician also emphasized the need to work on the civil defense system.

On October 24, 2022, Rinkevičs said that Russia has the resources for a long war and the West "should not relax".

On January 10, 2023, the Latvian leader said that the complete defeat of Russia in the war against Ukraine is in the interests of Latvia.

On September 26, in an interview with Welt, the President of Latvia stated that the victory of Vladimir Putin in the war against Ukraine could spark the Third World War.