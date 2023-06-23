Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with 20 Marder IFVs

Rheinmetall, a German arms manufacturer, plans to provide Ukraine with another 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles over the summer, German newspaper Welt reports, citing the delivery schedule.

With the Marders to be provided, Ukraine is to receive a total of 60 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 40 from Rheinmetall and 20 from the Bundeswehr's stocks.

"The federal government is paying an amount in the low double digits in millions of euros," Welt reports.

In addition, Rheinmetall plans to prepare another 60 IFVs for delivery, with work already underway at its plants in Unterlüs, in Lower Saxony, and Kassel, in Hesse.

According to the arms manufacturer, up to 10 of those 60 could be ready in a month.

In July, Rheinmetall will also deliver the first 35mm rounds produced at a new production line in Germany to Ukraine for use in the country's Gepard anti-aircraft guns, Mr Papperger said.

And earlier, the manufacturer was reported to be readying the transfer of an additional 14 Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, paid for by Denmark and the Netherlands.

