Congress leaders reach agreement on aid to Israel and Ukraine, says Democrat Senator Schumer

Chuck Schumer (Photo: EPA)

Leaders of the US Congress reached a consensus on aid to Israel and Ukraine in a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden, reported ABC News with reference to the statement of the majority leader in the Senate, Democrat Chuck Schumer.

The senator hopes that "something can be accomplished to aid both countries" this week.

The best way to send aid to Israel and Ukraine is to consider and pass the Senate-approved national security supplemental in the House of Representatives that includes aid to both countries, Schumer stated.

Earlier, the leader of the Republicans in the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Steve Scalise, said that amid Iran's attack on Israel, the House of Representatives next week will shift its previously announced schedule to consider the aid to Israel instead.

On the same day, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson confirmed that he would also consider aid to Ukraine. However, the details of this are still unknown.

After talks with the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump, Johnson said that he supports giving Ukraine loans instead of grants and using Russian assets to pay for new aid. According to him, these elements could be part of the aid package.

"These are ideas that I think can get consensus," he said.

Late in the evening on April 13, 2024, the IDF press service reported that Iran launched drones from its territory towards Israel.

US President Joe Biden publicly stated that US forces helped Israel shoot down almost all drones and missiles launched by Iran.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Iran's massive attack on Israel, urging to prevent a larger-scale regional conflict.