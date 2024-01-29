Hungarian far-right leader lays claim to western Ukrainian territories, Kuleba responds

Dmytro Kuleba (Screenshot)

Laszlo Toroczkai, leader of the Hungarian party Our Homeland Movement, made a claim on Zakarpattia Oblast in the event of Ukraine losing its statehood due to Russian invasion. In a briefing with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that Toroczkai would "break his teeth" on dreams of acquiring Zakarpattia Oblast.

"Our message regarding the war in Ukraine is very simple: an immediate ceasefire, peace, and resolution through negotiations. If this war ends with Ukraine losing its statehood, let me signal as the only Hungarian party holding this stance, that we lay claim to Zakarpattia Oblast," Toroczkai stated on January 28th.

Kuleba thanked Budapest for its official stance supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and declared that far-right Hungarian politicians would "break their teeth" on aspirations for Zakarpattia Oblast.

"We understand that not everyone wants Ukraine and Hungary to have good relations... But if Putin broke his teeth against Ukraine, then individual Hungarian politicians making such statements would break them even more. And once again, in this context, I want to thank Peter for expressing the clear position of the Hungarian government," said Kuleba.

