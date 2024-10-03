Limiting long-range strikes on Russia is 'strategically stupid', ex-CIA director Pompeo says

The American politician does not believe that the authorization of long-range strikes will provoke an escalation of the war

Mike Pompeo (Photo: X page)

Former CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized allies' restrictions on striking Russian targets, calling them "militarily silly and strategically stupid," during a speech at an analytical center in London on October 2, according to Voice of America.

"The policy of layered restrictions has become harmful... The inability to hit military targets on the other side of the imaginary line seems to me militarily silly and strategically stupid," Pompeo said.

He also does not believe that allowing strikes with Western weapons deep into Russia could escalate the war, as Ukraine's allies fear.

Previously, on October 1, the U.S. State Department stated that Ukraine could strike Russian territory even without allies' permission. However, as clarified by State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, Ukraine can only use its own domestically produced weapons for such strikes.

U.S. intelligence has warned that Russia could deliver "deadly strikes" in response to attacks on its soil.

On September 28, the Office of the President confirmed that the West has not yet given permission for long-range strikes on Russia. However, Ukraine hopes that partners will eventually "give in" to its request.

Ukraine has set a goal to increase the range of its own missiles, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. There will be no safe place left in Russia, he added.