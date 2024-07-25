Lithuania developing plan for mass evacuation of people in case of war

After the preparation of the plan is completed, it must be approved by the government

The heads of a number of Lithuanian ministries discussed the issue of mass evacuation of the population in case of war, reported the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country.

In Lithuania, this plan is being discussed at the level of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministries of Defense and Communications, as well as the National Crisis Management Center and other state institutions.

In early July, the evacuation plan was handed over to the municipalities with a demand to assess the possibilities and needs for its implementation within 1.5 months.

Among other things, municipalities should develop evacuation routes and calculate the number of vehicles for evacuating people, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

After the preparation of the plan is completed, it must be approved by the government.

On May 22, the Russian opposition outlet The Moscow Times wrote that the Kremlin unilaterally decided to change the country's maritime borders with Lithuania in the Baltic Sea.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania called it "intimidation" and stated that "this is another proof that Russia's aggressive and revisionist policy poses a threat to the security of neighboring states and the whole of Europe."

On July 2, the mayor of Vilnius, Valdas Benkunskas, presented a comprehensive plan for the defense of the city in the event of an invasion, which includes the purchase of so-called "dragon's teeth" and the training of drone pilots.