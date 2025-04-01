Lithuanian FM: Ukraine's EU membership by 2030 crucial for Europe's security

Ukraine has a real opportunity to become a European Union member as early as January 1, 2030, and this is an important step for guaranteeing Europe's security, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said during an event marking the launch of the Ukraine2EU program, designed to support Ukraine in its preparation for EU accession and full membership, as reported by LIGA.net's correspondent.

Budrys said that Lithuania, which itself went through the path from EU negotiations to membership in 25 years and has been a member of the bloc for 21 years already, is ready to share its experience and provide comprehensive assistance to Ukraine in this process.

He recalled how other countries, including Denmark, supported Lithuania during its accession preparations.

"We believe in this [Ukraine's EU membership], and I truly believe that with Ukraine in the EU, we can be a geopolitical player in the world. This is the only guarantee of security and safety for the EU in these globally unpredictable times, and this is what we need," said the Lithuanian diplomat. He added that Ukraine's membership would bring sovereignty, prosperity, and a drive for development. The Lithuanian FM noted that the accession date of January 1, 2030, is not just an idea but an entirely achievable goal.

"The exact date mentioned by my president is not just an idea of 'let's set a date.' We believe we can do this, and in 2030, January 1, you can become a member of the European Union, and this is achievable," Budrys said.