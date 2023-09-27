Lithuania gives Ukraine maritime radar stations

The Lithuanian Navy has handed over sets of radar equipment for maritime surveillance to Ukraine, the country's defence ministry said on Wednesday.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

The radars, sent upon request from Kyiv, will provide surveillance and enhance Ukraine’s ability to monitor the maritime situation, the Lithuanian defence ministry said in a statement.

Lithuanian defence minister Arvydas Anušauskas said that "for Ukraine, which is being destroyed by the war unleashed by Russia, these radar devices are important not only for the protection of its territorial waters, but also for the safety of its citizens."

Lithuania has been providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with military equipment and machinery, as well as training the Ukrainian military, taking them in for treatment and rehabilitation, and consulting.

Lithuania has also developed a long-term plan to support Ukraine and has allocated another EUR 200 million in military assistance.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.