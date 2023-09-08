Lithuania boosts Ukrainian military with new shipment of 1.5 million ammunition rounds

The Ministry of Defense of Lithuania reported that the country handed over 1.5 million rounds of ammunition to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The message says that "Lithuania continues to provide uninterrupted military support to Ukraine and today handed over one and a half million rounds of ammunition to the warring country."

The Ministry reminds that the military support of Ukraine from Lithuania already includes Mi-8 helicopters, L-70 anti-aircraft guns with ammunition, M113 armored personnel carriers, millions of rounds and ammunition for grenade launchers. Lithuania also regularly conducts training for the Ukrainian troops.

In addition, "NASAMS missile launch systems, anti-drone equipment, logistical equipment and other support will soon be transferred to Ukraine."

On August 23, the President of Lithuania announced that in September Lithuania will hand over NASAMS air defense system launchers to Ukraine.

On August 24, Lithuania sent Ukraine another package of military support worth 41 million euros, which included Carl Gustaf ammunition, rifles, sets of maritime surveillance radars, 5.56 mm ammunition, generators, and anti-drone equipment.

