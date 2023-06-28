Lithuania to hand two NASAMS launchers over to Ukraine

Lithuanian president Gitanas Nausėda announced on Wednesday the country has purchased two NASAMS anti-aircraft missile system launchers that will be provided to Ukraine.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

"Lithuania has acquired two NASAMS launchers that will be transferred to Ukraine. Air defence is key in Ukraine’s fight against the aggressor," Mr Nausėda posted on Twitter.

The launchers will arrive in Ukraine in the near future, he added.

The respective contract was signed yesterday between Lithuania, Norway, and the Norwegian arms manufacturer Kongsberg Gruppen.

"Looking forward to more collective decisions on support to Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius," the Lithuanian president added.

At a press conference in The Hague on Tuesday, Mr Nausėda also announced his upcoming visit to Ukraine.

The Lithuanian president has repeatedly raised the issue of a possible transfer of NASAMS systems to Ukraine, per Lithuanian broadcaster LRT.

Since Ukraine received its first NASAMS systems last November, it has been part of its bolstered air defence capabilities, which also include Patriot and IRIS-T systems, as well as preliminary arrangements to train its pilots for F-16 aircraft.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.