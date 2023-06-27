Lukashenko says Wagner Group will train Belarusian army

The mercenaries of the Russian terrorist organization Wagner Group will train the Belarusian military, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has said, according to the Belarusian propaganda news agency BelTA.

"Now there is a lot of talk and chatter: 'Wagner, Wagner, Wagner'. People do not understand that we also approach this pragmatically. If their commanders come to us and help us... Experience. Listen, they are on the front lines — assault troops. They will tell us what is important now," Lukashenko said.

According to him, the Belarusian army is interested in counter-battery combat, and work with drones.

"They will tell us about the weapons: which worked well, which did not. Both tactics, and weapons, and how to attack, and how to defend. This is priceless. This is what we need to take from the Wagnerites," the dictator said.

At the same time, Lukashenko is sure that "there is nothing to be afraid of them". "We are keeping a close eye," he added.

On June 24, the leader of the Wagner Group terrorist organization, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced his march on Moscow after, according to him, the Russian army struck a rear camp of the organization.

In the evening of the same day, Prigozhin, through the mediation of the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, agreed with the Russian authorities's terms and announced the withdrawal of troops. Putin's press secretary announced that Prigozhin would go to Belarus.

Ukraine's Defense Intelligence reported that there is currently no information about Wagner Group relocating to Belarus.

Today, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Mark Warner, said that Prigozhin is staying in one of the hotels in Minsk in a room without windows.

