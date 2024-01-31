IL-76 crash: Exchange list POWs not returned – HUR

On January 24, a Russian IL-76 crashed in Russia's Belgorod Oblast. It was later claimed by Russia that the aircraft supposedly had Ukrainian prisoners of war on board

Andriy Yusov (Photo by Valentyna Polishchuk/LIGA.net)

The military personnel listed for an exchange set for January 24, 2024, were not aboard the crashed IL-76, according to Andriy Yusov, a representative from the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (HUR) in an interview with Voice of America.

Yusov also reported that the individuals from the preliminary exchange list, which was planned for January 24 but did not happen due to the IL-76 crash, were not returned in today's exchange.

He had earlier said that Russia was unwilling to return the bodies of Ukrainian prisoners of war, who were allegedly on the IL-76.

Exchange of prisoners (Photo: OP)

