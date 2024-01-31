Zelenskyy: This is the 50th exchange during the great war

Today Ukraine managed to free 207 people from Russian captivity, including 180 privates and sergeants, as well as 27 officers

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: The Office of the President of Ukraine)

During Russia's full-scale invasion, there have been 50 exchanges, freeing 3035 Ukrainians, and in today's prisoner exchange, Ukraine freed 207 people, including 27 officers, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy said that January 31 marked the 50th exchange during the full-scale war. Overall, Ukraine has managed to return 3035 people from captivity.

"Today we managed to free another 207 Ukrainians from Russian captivity. 180 privates and sergeants. 27 officers. Nearly half – defenders of Mariupol," the head of state stated.

He shared that among those freed were members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the National Guard, units of the State Border Guard Service, and the National Police.

"207 guys will soon be home with their families. 207 families are already happy," he said.

The president thanked the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, the Head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, the Secretary of the Coordination Staff Dmytro Usov, and the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak for the exchange.

Exchange of prisoners (Photo: OP)

