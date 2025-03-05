Macron addresses French nation on Ukraine war: key points

Emmanuel Macron (Photo by Jose Coelho/EPA)

On the evening of March 5, French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation, dedicating his speech to Russia's war against Ukraine and the threats posed by Moscow. The address was broadcast by FRANCE 24. LIGA.net has compiled the key points from his speech.

Macron noted that the United States has changed its stance on the war and now provides less support to Ukraine. At the same time, the U.S. has imposed tariffs on European goods.

"We also face a terrorist threat from multiple directions. Our security and prosperity are becoming increasingly uncertain," he added.

According to the French president, the world is entering a new era, and Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine has been ongoing for more than three years.

"From the very first days, we chose to stand with Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Russia. And we made the right decision because Ukrainians are bravely fighting not only for their freedom but also for our security," he said.

Macron stated that the Russian threat extends across Europe, including France. He described the conflict as not merely a Russia-Ukraine war but an international one, citing Iran's involvement and the presence of North Korean military personnel.

The French leader also mentioned Russia's interference in European elections, the poisoning of politicians, and the spread of disinformation on social media.

"Russia continues to rearm, spending over 40% of its budget on defense. By 2030, Russia aims to mobilize an additional 3 million soldiers and add 4,000 more tanks to its arsenal. And who knows whether Russian aggression will stop in Ukraine? Could Russia pose a danger to Europe?" Macron asked.

He expressed confidence that peace would ultimately prevail on the European continent and that Russia would become "peaceful."

"We do not want to be mere observers. This is about crucial decisions for Europe's security, for the safety of Europeans, for France's security. But above all, it is about Ukraine," Macron said, adding that all peace initiatives must move in the right direction.

The French president stated that Paris would continue supporting Ukraine so that it remains in a strong position during any negotiations with Russia.

"Peace cannot mean Ukraine's surrender. It cannot mean Ukraine's destruction. We cannot accept a peace that is merely a ceasefire and inherently unstable," he stressed, recalling Russia's violation of the Minsk agreements.

He emphasized the need for continuous support for Ukrainian forces to prevent future aggression. This includes the involvement of European troops as a security guarantee, though he clarified that they would not be deployed on the front lines.

Macron announced that next week, military chiefs from European countries would gather in Paris to discuss the war.

The latter part of his speech focused on strengthening Europe's defense capabilities.

"Our partnership with the U.S. is important, but we also need to enhance our independence, especially in security and defense," Macron said, adding that a decision has been made to increase funding for the production of tanks, aircraft, and helicopters within Europe.

He argued that Europe must produce more of its own weapons to reduce dependence on the rest of the world. Macron also called the French military the most capable in Europe, citing its nuclear capabilities.

The French president highlighted that the country's defense spending has been increasing over the past decade. However, he urged the government to further boost investments by attracting both private and public funds.

Macron expressed hope that Europe could convince U.S. President Donald Trump to "stand with us." However, he stressed that unprecedented decisions are now needed—ones that have not been made in recent decades.