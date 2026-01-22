Macron announces the detention of an oil tanker heading from Russia – photo
On January 22, the French Navy boarded an oil tanker sailing from Russia and belonging to the "shadow fleet". About it reported French president Emmanuel Macron.
"We will not tolerate any violations. This morning, the French Navy boarded an oil tanker sailing from Russia, subject to international sanctions and suspected of flying a false flag," Macron wrote.
The French president noted that the operation was conducted in the Mediterranean Sea with the support of several allies. It was carried out in strict accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.
Macron also spoke about the start of a judicial investigation. The ship was redirected.
"We are determined to comply with international law and ensure the effective implementation of sanctions. The activities of the "shadow fleet" contribute to the financing of aggression against Ukraine," he summarized.
- On January 12, 2026, the WSJ reported that at least 15 "shadow" tankers changed their flags to Russian ones since the beginning of January.
- On January 13, President Zelensky announced the suspension at least every fifth "shadow" tanker in Russia.
