Macron announces the detention of an oil tanker heading from Russia – photo

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA)

On January 22, the French Navy boarded an oil tanker sailing from Russia and belonging to the "shadow fleet". About it reported French president Emmanuel Macron.

"We will not tolerate any violations. This morning, the French Navy boarded an oil tanker sailing from Russia, subject to international sanctions and suspected of flying a false flag," Macron wrote.

The French president noted that the operation was conducted in the Mediterranean Sea with the support of several allies. It was carried out in strict accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Macron also spoke about the start of a judicial investigation. The ship was redirected.

"We are determined to comply with international law and ensure the effective implementation of sanctions. The activities of the "shadow fleet" contribute to the financing of aggression against Ukraine," he summarized.

Photo: Emmanuel Macron's X-account