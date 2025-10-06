Macron gives task to resigned prime minister Lecornu

French official has 48 hours for final talks to define "a platform for action and stability for the country"

Sébastien Lecornu (Photo: STEPHANE MAHE/EPA)

President of France Emmanuel Macron instructed the country's previously resigned prime minister Sébastien Lecornu to hold talks with other political parties to try to find a way out of the crisis, reports Reuters.

The Élysée Palace, the French president's administration, reported that Macron had instructed Lecornu, who had resigned and was in charge of current affairs, to hold final talks by the evening of October 8 to determine "a platform for action and stability for the country."

In total, the president gave the official 48 hours.

Reuters notes that It was not immediately clear what exactly Lecorneuil will do. The French constitution allows Macron to reappoint him as prime minister if he wishes.

Earlier on October 6, Lecorne resigned only 14 hours after the prime minister had presented the cabinet. The president accepted the resignation.

Lecorne was heavily criticized for the composition of the new government, as most of its members were in the previous Cabinet, France 24 noted.