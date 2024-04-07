IAEA mission reports Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant's protective shelter hit at least 3 times

Rafael Grossi urged "military decision makers" to refrain from any actions that violate the basic principles of protecting nuclear facilities

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, announced at least three direct hits to the containment structures of the main reactor of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant during Sunday afternoon of April 7, he said on X.

"Today, for the first time since November 2022 and after I set out five basic principles to avoid a serious nuclear accident with radiological consequences, the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ) confirmed that at least three direct hits against ZNPP main reactor containment structures took place. This cannot happen," the report says.

Grossi urged "military decision makers" to refrain from any actions that violate the basic principles of protecting nuclear facilities.

"Damage at unit 6 has not compromised nuclear safety, but this is a serious incident with potential to undermine integrity of the reactor’s containment system," the IAEA wrote in its turn.

On the afternoon of April 7, Russian propagandists spread reports about an alleged drone explosion on the territory of the ZNPP. They claimed that the drone hit was recorded near the canteen, where station employees were allegedly injured.

Later, the IAEA confirmed the information.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence, said that Ukraine is not involved in any provocations at the ZNPP, such simulated attacks by Russia on the territory of the plant are a constant practice of the Russian military.