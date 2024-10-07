Major cyber attack targets Russian propaganda TV channels

According to available information, the broadcasting of these channels was stopped not only online, but also on television

Hackers have disrupted Russian state propaganda TV channels, including Russia 1, Russia 24, and others, an informed source in law enforcement agencies told LIGA.net.

According to the source, cyber specialists carried out a large-scale attack on the Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company. On Monday morning, the online broadcasts of major propaganda channels such as Russia 1, Russia 24, Russia Culture, RTR Planeta, and more than 20 others were disrupted.

According to available information, the broadcasts of these channels were not only disrupted online but also on television.

Employees of the company stated that "all information on the servers was destroyed, including backup copies, online broadcasting and internal services are not working, there is no internet or telephone service."

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the anonymous hacker group Sudo rm-RF.

On August 24, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence attacked Russian internet providers and blocked dozens of resources of industrial facilities in the aggressor state.

On September 7, on the Day of Ukrainian Military Intelligence, the DIU conducted a special operation called "To the Stars." Ukrainian intelligence greetings appeared on dozens of Russian websites.

On September 13, military intelligence hackers, in collaboration with activists from the BO Team group, carried out a cyber attack on Russia's federal center for issuing digital signatures.