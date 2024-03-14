Macron: French troops won't launch offensive against Russia if they enter Ukraine

The French president said that only the Kremlin would be responsible for Paris' decision to send troops to Ukraine

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: ERA/Ali Haider)

The possibility of sending French troops to Ukraine cannot be ruled out, but Paris will not take the offensive or seize the initiative in the war against Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with TF1 and France 2.

He stated that if France were forced to send troops to Ukraine, "the only one who will bear responsibility will be the Kremlin regime."

Macron said that it is necessary to "make sure that Russia never wins that war."

"What is happening in Ukraine? A war that is existential for our Europe and for France. We have imposed too many limits in our vocabulary. We are not escalating. We are not at war with Russia," he said.

Macron added that "France is a force for peace," and that allies must be resolute and bold to achieve peace in Ukraine.

"We must look at the situation lucidly, and we must with determination, will and courage, say that we are ready to reach the means to achieve our objective, which is that Russia does not win.

